Colliers India bags Rs 220cr order from Epic Designers to set up garment factory

New Delhi, Mar 27 (PTI) Real estate consultant Colliers India on Wednesday said it has bagged a Rs 220-crore design and build turnkey order from EPIC Designers for setting up a garment factory in Odisha.

In a statement, Colliers India said it has "won design and build turnkey assignment from EPIC Designers which is to set up its first manufacturing unit in the country".

Hong Kong-based fashion company EPIC Designers has acquired 40 acres of land at the IDCO Industrial Estate in Bhubaneswar, Odisha and is looking to build a modern facility.

"Focused on sourcing sustainable materials, minimizing waste, and curbing its carbon footprint, this garment factory will be the first of its kind and a gamechanger for the apparel industry in India. The company intends to employ over 6000 people to run the facility," the statement said. PTI MJH MR