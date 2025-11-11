Collins Aerospace opens manufacturing facility in Bengaluru at USD 100 mn investment

Bengaluru, Nov 11 (PTI) Aerospace and defence major RTX's subsidiary Collins Aerospace on Tuesday announced opening of a facility here at an investment of USD 100 million to enhance the company's capability to manufacture advanced aerospace products for global markets.

Spread across 26-acre land at KIADB Aerospace Park, the Collins India Operations Center (CIOC) will initially be used for manufacturing seats, lighting and cargo systems, temperature sensors, communication and navigation systems, water solutions, and evacuation slides, RTX said.

It will be equipped with advanced manufacturing technologies such as artificial intelligence, additive manufacturing and robotics, and will host more than 2,200 employees by 2026, the company said.

The USD 100-million investment made in the latest facility is part of the RTX USD 250-million investment plan for India announced some five years ago. Of the remaining USD 150 million, USD 100-million has been invested in the engineering and test development centre and US 50-million in Pratt & Whitney in India engineering centre, among others, the company said.

"The CIOC will drive operations and manufacturing for more than 70 Collins products, enhancing worldwide service transformation and delivering operational excellence," said Roy Gullickson, senior vice president of operations at Collins Aerospace.

"The CIOC will also have incremental capacity to support future growth opportunities and customer requirements," he added.

Collins Aerospace has been manufacturing and investing in India for nearly three decades, with a growing footprint that now includes more than 6,500 employees across engineering, digital, manufacturing, operations and supply chain functions, as per the company.