Collins Aerospace opens USD 25-mn centre in Bangalore

Mumbai, Mar 5 (PTI) Aerospace manufacturer Collins Aerospace on Wednesday announced the opening of its new Engineering Development and Test Center at its North Gate campus in Bangalore at an investment of USD 25 million.

Initially, the latest facility will support Collins Aerospace, including its avionics, advanced structures, interiors, and power and controls businesses but at a later stage it will be expanded to serve all RTX businesses, supporting a broader range of aerospace and defence applications, the company, which is a business unit of NYSE-listed RTX corporation, said.

The new facility streamlines product development, testing, and certification of components locally, bringing aerospace technologies to market faster.

"This EDTC (Centre) is a major milestone -- not just for Collins Aerospace but for India's aerospace industry, creating highly-skilled jobs and supporting the 'Make in India' initiative. This investment brings advanced testing capabilities closer to where engineering and manufacturing happen and recognizes the country's strategic importance in the global supply chain ," said Savyasachi Srinivas, Vice President of Global Engineering & Technology Centers.

The North Gate Campus facility includes comprehensive testing equipment to ensure the aerospace systems meet the highest global safety and performance standards. These tests simulate harsh aircraft operating conditions and address potential issues including extreme temperatures, high altitudes, vibration, and electromagnetic interference, it said.

By conducting these tests locally, Collins can more quickly identify adjustments earlier in the development process, improving product design while reducing both time and cost.

"The aerospace industry is evolving at an incredible pace, and this new centre gives us the capability to support that evolution by making the testing and certification process faster and more efficient," said Clay Lindwall, Senior Vice President of Engineering & Technology at Collins Aerospace.

The opening of the EDT centre further strengthens India's role as a global hub for aerospace innovation, reinforcing Collins Aerospace's long-term commitment to the country, Collin's Aerospace said. PTI IAS MR