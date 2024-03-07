Colossa Ventures raises Rs 100 crore

Mumbai, Mar 7 (PTI) Colossa Ventures, a venture capital management firm, on Thursday said it has raised Rs 100 crore for its maiden fund with a target corpus of Rs 500 crore.

The women-centred fund will primarily focus on investing at the pre-series-A stage and beyond, according to a statement.

The Colossa women-first fund aims to unlock the vast potential of the female economy by leveraging gender diversity to generate alpha. The fund has attracted institutions such as Sidbi and family offices of Ranjan Pai, and the Shriram Ownership Trust, among others, the company said in a statement.

The sector-agnostic fund seeks to revolutionise the startup landscape by focusing exclusively on high-quality women-first businesses, either women-founded or co-founded, or where women are the main beneficiaries, the statement said.

Though sector agnostic, it sees immense opportunity in healthcare and health tech, fintech, climate & clean-tech, deep tech and the consumer sectors, it added.

The company has been co-founded by Ashu Suyash, the former head of Crisil and Fidelity International India, and Vandana Rajadhyaksha, a former partner at ICICI Ventures and Aditya Birla Private Equity. PTI BEN SHW