Colruyt Group sets up IT Global Capability Centre in Coimbatore

Chennai, Jul 5 (PTI) Colruyt Group has inaugurated its second information technology global capability centre in Coimbatore, the company said on Friday.

The first such facility has been set up in Hyderabad in 2007 and offers IT services to multiple business units of the Euro 10.8 billion Colruyt Group.

The addition of Coimbatore facility is part of the company's India strategy to support the business continuity of the IT operations and services.

"The opening of our new office in Coimbatore is of strategic importance as this augments our ambition to continuously add value to our group's strategic initiatives with a focus on digital enablement and transformation," said Colruyt Group India Managing Director Hari Subramanian in a company statement on Friday.

"This decision also accentuates the business sustainability for all our operations from India. Coimbatore's rich and diverse entrepreneurial culture, a robust engineering hub and a solid educational ecosystem made this city an ideal investment for us," Subramanian added.

The Group inaugurated the second office in the presence of Belgium Ambassador to India Didier Vanderhasselt, KG Hospital Chairman G Bakthavathsalam, Coimbatore City Police Commissioner V Balakrishnan.

"With the opening of a second location in Coimbatore, Colruyt Group is committed to sustainable further growth in India. We believe that we will make this journey in Coimbatore a great success," Chief Information Officer Peter Vanbellingen said. PTI VIJ VIJ SS