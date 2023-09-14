Colt enters India, commits to invest USD 865 million

Mumbai, Sep 14 (PTI) Colt Data Centre Services announced its entry into India by launching a facility in Navi Mumbai and committed to invest USD 865 million in the country.

The company's India head Pratap Mane said they have invested USD 115 million in the first phase on the facility in Navi Mumbai.

The company will invest another USD 750 million across the country, which will take the overall investments to USD 865 million, Mane said, without disclosing the timelines for the investment.

The Navi Mumbai facility is spread over 15 acres, a company statement said.

"Colt DCS' entry into the Indian market reaffirms our commitment to become the leading customer-centric data centre operator in the industry," its Chief Executive Niclas Sanfridsson said, adding that the strategic expansion will continue.

It can be noted that the last few years have seen a slew of investments or announcements into the data centre business, including by the Adani Group and others. PTI AA TRB TRB