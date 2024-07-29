Comm min for anti-dumping duty on Chinese glass mirror

New Delhi, Jul 29 (PTI) The commerce ministry's arm DGTR has recommended imposition of USD 234 per tonne anti-dumping duty on Chinese unframed glass mirror for five years to protect the domestic industry from cheap imports.

The Directorate General of Trade Remedies (DGTR) has recommended the duty after conducting an investigation into dumping of the product from the neighbouring country.

Unframed glass mirror is mainly used in architecture and furniture manufacturing. It is also used as a decorative and functional material for the decoration of interiors in the construction business.

"The authority recommends imposition of the anti-dumping duty on the imports of subject goods originating in or exported from the subject countries (China), for a period of five years," the DGTR said in a notification.

A representation was received from the All India Mirror Manufacturers Association stating that the increase in dumped imports of these goods from China is hurting the domestic industry.

The directorate in its findings has concluded that the domestic industry has suffered due to the dumped imports.

While DGTR, which is under the commerce ministry, recommends the duty, the finance ministry takes the final decision to impose the same within three months of the recommendation.

Countries initiate anti-dumping probes to check if their domestic industries have been hurt because of a surge in below-cost imports. As a countermeasure, they impose duties within the multilateral regime of the WTO (World Trade Organization).

Anti-dumping measures are taken to ensure fair trade and provide a level-playing field to the domestic industry. It is not a measure to restrict imports or cause an unjustified increase in the cost of products.