Comm Min mapping mandatory, voluntary non-tariff measures to enhance export quality, tech compliance

New Delhi, Nov 25 (PTI) The Commerce Ministry is conducting a comprehensive mapping of mandatory and voluntary non-tariff measures across global markets to strengthen export quality and technical compliance, according to the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT).

The exercise is part of designing the support for export quality and technical compliance under the recently approved Export Promotion Mission.

"The Directorate General of Foreign Trade is undertaking a comprehensive mapping of mandatory and voluntary Non-Tariff Measures (NTMs), including certifications, testing requirements, inspections, audits, labelling norms, and other regulatory compliance conditions applicable to Indian exports across global markets," it said.

To build an accurate and actionable database, exporters, export promotion councils, commodity boards, and industry associations are requested to furnish information on relevant NTMs and certification requirements, it said.

The DGFT said that inputs must be submitted within seven days.

"It is clarified that non-submission may result in the relevant certifications or NTMs not being prioritised in the creation of the database, which may consequently affect future support measures proposed under the Export Promotion Mission or other interventions," it added.

Most NTMs are rules created by countries to protect human, animal or plant health and the environment. NTM may include "Technical" measures like regulations, standards, testing, certification, pre-shipment inspection or "Non-Technical" measures, including quotas, import licensing, subsidies, and government procurement restrictions, among others.

When NTMs become arbitrary, beyond scientific justification, they create hurdles for trade and are called NTBs (non-tariff barriers).

These hurdles increase costs for traders. They may have to spend more to comply with destination country requirements, such as mandatory certification, testing, or labelling. For example, an Indian agro product exporter might have to pay for EU-mandated laboratory tests for pesticide residues.

Exporters often need to redesign their products to meet the technical standards or packaging rules in different countries.

It also causes delays in the arrival of consignments and heightens uncertainties. Complicated procedures to do paperwork, licensing rules, or inspections at borders can slow down shipments. For example, exporters to some African countries face long port delays due to strict verification checks. PTI RR BAL BAL