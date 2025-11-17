Comm min recommends antidumping duty on low ash metallurgical coke from 6 countries

New Delhi, Nov 17 (PTI) The Commerce Ministry's arm DGTR has recommended imposition of an antidumping duty on low ash metallurgical coke from six countries - Australia, China, Colombia, Indonesia, Japan and Russia.

The duty is aimed at guarding domestic players from cheap imports.

In its preliminary findings, the Directorate General of Trade Remedies (DGTR) has concluded that the product has been exported to India at a price below the normal value, resulting in dumping.

"The authority recommends imposition of provisional anti-dumping duty on the imports of the subject goods, originating in or exported from the subject countries," according to a notification of the DGTR.

Indian Metallurgical Coke Manufacturers Association had filed an application on behalf of the domestic industry for initiation of an anti-dumping investigation on the imports from these countries.

The recommended duty ranges between USD 73.55 per ton and USD 130.66 per ton.

While the DGTR recommends the duty, the finance ministry takes the final decision to impose the same.

Anti-dumping probes are conducted by countries to determine whether domestic industries have been hurt because of a surge in cheap imports.

As a countermeasure, they impose these duties under the multilateral regime of the Geneva-based World Trade Organisation (WTO). Both India and China are members of multilateral organisations that deal with global trade norms.

The duty is aimed at ensuring fair trading practices and creating a level-playing field for domestic producers vis-a-vis foreign producers and exporters.

India has already imposed anti-dumping duty on several products to tackle cheap imports from various countries, including China. PTI RR RR MR