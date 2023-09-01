Comm min to organise workshops on promoting exports through e-commerce

New Delhi, Sep 1 (PTI) The commerce ministry on Friday said it has decided to organise monthly workshops to raise awareness about ways to promote exports through e-commerce mediums.

Advertisment

The Foreign Trade Policy 2023 has mandated to handhold and conduct outreach programmes to promote e-commerce exports.

In addition to increasing awareness about e-commerce-related rules and processes, actions for capacity building and skill development for the promotion of exports through online medium is also mandated.

"In this regard, monthly workshops on e-commerce exports are proposed by this directorate," according to a trade notice of DGFT (Directorate General of Foreign Trade).

Advertisment

The workshops will cover aspects related to cross-border logistics, postal and customs compliances and cross-border payment mechanisms.

"The proposed workshops shall be held during the 1st week of each month through Video Conference. In-person workshops shall also be organised where feasible," it said.

The DGFT has also invited experienced e-commerce exporters to share their experiences and advise new entrepreneurs.

Advertisment

Think-tank Global Trade Research Initiative (GTRI) in its report has stated that India should target USD 350 billion worth of goods exports through e-commerce by 2030 and for that the government needs to address pain points of the sector by taking steps like formulating a separate policy.

With Global business-to-consumer (B2C) e-commerce exports estimated to grow from USD 800 billion to USD 8 trillion by 2030, India's strengths in high-demand customized products, expanding seller base, and higher profit margins per unit of export place it in a prime position to benefit from this trend.

GTRI has identified 21 action points for accelerating the country's exports through online medium.

Advertisment

India's current e-commerce export numbers remain far below their potential. Currently, e-commerce exports account for only USD 2 billion, less than 0.5 per cent of the country's total goods export basket.

"The country must plan to export USD 350 billion, or about one-third of its total goods, through e-commerce by 2030. This will require focus on developing the ecosystem for e-commerce exports to fully realize its potential,” the report has said.

The GTRI suggestions include redefining the responsibilities of sellers; simplifying payment reconciliation and processes; developing business ecosystem; and setting up a National Trade Network for the medium. PTI RR RR MR