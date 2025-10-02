Commerce Min Goyal meets Airbus Board members

New Delhi, Oct 2 (PTI) Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal has held discussions with Airbus Board members, led by their Chairman Rene Obermann to India, on investments and other issues.

Goyal said that India offers tremendous opportunities.

"Also, encouraged their plans to further deepen collaboration and increase investments in India, a testament to the strength and potential of India's aerospace sector," he said in a post on X.

Airbus, which has a significant presence in India's civil aviation and defence segments, is also setting up two Final Assembly Lines for the H125 helicopters as well as the C295 military aircraft. Both FALs are being set up with Tata Advanced Systems Ltd.

The board of directors of Airbus held their meeting in the national capital this week.

It was the first board meeting in India since the aircraft maker started operations here six decades ago.

Among others, IndiGo and Air India together have placed orders for more than 1,000 planes with Airbus.

In March, Airbus CEO Guillaume Faury said the aircraft maker's annual sourcing of components and services from India will be ramped up significantly to touch USD 2 billion before 2030.