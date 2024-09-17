Commerce min plans collaboration with other ministries to push services exports

New Delhi, Sep 17 (PTI) The commerce ministry is planning to focus on 12 champion sectors more cohesively to push services sector exports, a senior official said on Tuesday.

Commerce Secretary Sunil Barthwal said that in services, India can play a "very" important role.

"We have identified 12 champion services sectors and we will be focussing on these in a more cohesive manner. We are thinking of how to focus with other ministries and in collaboration with other ministries, one by one on different services," he told reporters here.

The identified sectors include IT, tourism, healthcare, education, transport, accounting and construction and related engineering services.

"For example, shipping services, shipping lines, containers, and transport services. This is an area which requires lot of collaboration with the Shipping ministry, with ports and other ministries. Similarly, for the health care, it will require a lot of collaboration with the health ministry," he added.

The ministry has targeted USD 1 trillion worth of goods and services exports by 2030.

The sector is not impacted so much by the global conflicts as the merchandise, he added.