Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal inaugurates mega food show

New Delhi, Jan 8 (PTI) Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Monday inaugurated a mega food show in Greater Noida, which aims to promote global trade from the sector.

The 'Indusfood 2024' show is organised annually by the Trade Promotion Council of India (TPCI) with the support of the Department of Commerce.

Goyal said that the food exports from India holds an immense potential and this this fiscal, the country's agri exports will be more than last year's level of USD 53 billion despite restrictions imposed on shipments of certain key commodities.

Suggesting the future strategy for growth, he suggested the industry to work in the three areas -- skilling to meet the industry demand; ensuring farmers safety; and producing good quality food.

The show is the "largest" food and beverages show in South Asia, TPCI said in a statement.

Over 1,200 exhibitors, 7,500 global buyers are participating in the three-day exhibition.

Speaking on the show, Mohit Singla, Chairman of TPCI, said that exhibitors from over 15 countries, including EU, China, Russia, UAE, Canada, Hong Kong, Bangladesh, Nepal, UK, Turkiye, are also showcasing their products.

He also said that around 20 global executive chefs are visiting the show.

Indusfood showcases food and beverages products across a wide range of product categories under one roof like sweets and confectionery, dairy, dry fruits, tea, coffee, spices, fresh fruits and vegetables, wine and alcoholic beverage, non-alcoholic beverages, and oil seeds.

In 2022-23, processed food exports from India reached USD 10.6 billion, it said. PTI RR SHW