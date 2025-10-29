Commerce ministry launches coal analytics dashboard 'Koyla Shakti'

New Delhi, Oct 29 (PTI) The National Industrial Corridor Development Corporation (NICDC), under the commerce and industry ministry, on Wednesday said it has launched 'Koyla Shakti', a coal analytics dashboard.

The platform has been developed by NICDC under the direction of the Ministry of Coal, it said.

The platform enables real-time monitoring of coal production, transportation, and consumption, supporting greater efficiency, transparency, and sustainability across the entire value chain, it added.

With over 48 APIs (Application Programming Interface) integrated and data sourced from 15 ports, Koyla Shakti offers real-time visibility across the coal supply chain, it added.

*** APEDA facilitates GI-tagged Indi, Puliyankudi limes air shipment to UK * The commerce ministry arm APEDA on Wednesday said it has facilitated an air Shipment of GI-tagged "Indi and Puliyankudi" limes from Karnataka and Tamil Nadu to the United Kingdom.

The Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA) has facilitated the 350 kg shipment of Indi lime from Vijayapura, Karnataka and 150 kg Puliyankudi lime from Tenkasi, Tamil Nadu, to the UK on October 28.

Puliyankudi, often referred to as the 'Lemon City of Tamil Nadu'.

*** Govt allows certain IECs to create microsites on 'Source from India' from Nov 1 * The commerce ministry on Wednesday said all valid import-export code holders fulfilling a minimum export realisation of USD 1 lakh in at least one of the previous three fiscal years, from November 1 be eligible to create their microsites on 'Source from India'.

Source from India is a flagship feature on the Trade Connect ePlatform.

Indian Missions Abroad have also been duly sensitised to use 'Source from India' as a reference point for addressing sourcing needs of foreign buyers approaching the missions for requests to help find Indian suppliers for various products, it said.

"With effect from 1st November 2025, all valid IECs...fulfilling a minimum export realisation of USD 100,000 in at least one of the previous three financial years at the time of application will now be eligible to create their microsites on Source from India, in addition to Status Holders," it added. PTI RR RR SHW