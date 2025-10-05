Commercial coal mining begins in Arunachal

New Delhi, Oct 5 (PTI) The government will kick-start commercial coal mining in Arunachal Pradesh on Monday, putting an end to exploitation and wastage of resources.

"Arunachal Pradesh is set to witness a historic day on October 6, 2025 with the launch of its first commercial coal mine at the Namchik-Namphuk coal block, marking a new chapter of growth, energy security, and local prosperity," the coal ministry said in a statement.

Union minister of coal and mines G Kishan Reddy will perform the Bhoomi Poojan, to be followed by the handing over of the mining lease to the operator.

The Namchik-Namphuk coal block, with estimated reserves of 1.5 crore tonnes, was first allocated in 2003. However, it faced delays due to various challenges. It was revived through an auction process in 2022, which also opened the sector for private players.

The mining block is expected to generate a revenue of over Rs 100 crore annually for the state.

The ministry further said that sources of critical minerals are also being unlocked in Arunachal Pradesh, with two blocks in the state and five in Assam under auction.

The ministry has also asked for operationalising these blocks early as it would lead to employment generation. PTI SID HVA