Commercial flight operations from Birsi airport to resume from December 1

Gondia, Oct 30 (PTI) Commercial flight operations are set to resume at Birsi airport as budget carrier IndiGo is scheduled to launch its daily service connecting the city with Hyderabad from December 1, a senior AAI official said on Monday.

The Gurugram-based airline is likely to announce the opening of the ticket sale for its flight services on the new route, AAI (Airports Authority of India)-run Gondia Airport Director Shafique U Shah told PTI.

Commercial air services from Gondia airport were snapped in August last year when regional carrier flygbig stopped its services five months after their launch.

"Flight operations from Gondia airport will be resumed from December. IndiGo will be commencing its daily flight services between Gondia and Hyderabad from December 1," said Shah.

Gurugram-based Big Charter Private Ltd-promoted flybig had started the passenger flight operations from Birsi, connecting Indore and Hyderabad from March 13 under the central government's regional connectivity scheme UDAAN.

However, five months after the launch of operations, the airline opted out of the route for some unspecified reasons and since then the airport does not have any commercial flights. PTI COR IAS HVA