Commercial operationalisation of Navi Mumbai airport by Mar 31, 2025: Jyotiraditya Scindia

Mumbai, Jan 13 (PTI) Commercial operation of the Navi Mumbai International Airport will commence by March 31, 2025, Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said on Saturday.

Advertisment

He also said that as much as 55-60 per cent of the work on the project has been completed.

Earlier, the Minister took a review meeting of the project, which is coming up at an investment of Rs 18,000 crore.

Navi Mumbai Airport Project, being developed by the Adani Group, is split into five phases and will have a total capacity of 9-crore passengers per annum.

Advertisment

Of this, the first phase will have two crore annual capacity, he said.

Once all the five phases of the project are completed, the airport will have four terminals and two runways, he said.

The minister also said that the airport will have road, rail, metro and water connectivity. PTI IAS DRR