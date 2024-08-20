Committed to empowering businesses in Chandigarh by harnessing AI, automation: Salesforce

Chandigarh, Aug 20 (PTI) Customer relationship management (CRM) firm Salesforce on Tuesday said it is committed to empowering businesses of all sizes and sectors in the region by harnessing the transformative power of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and automation.

This aligns with the company's vision of contributing to a USD one trillion digital economy by 2030.

Chandigarh is poised to play a pivotal role in technology and innovation as one of the key emerging markets for Salesforce in India, the company said.

Haryana and Punjab have emerged as premier startup ecosystems for Salesforce in North India in recent years.

Haryana hosts more than 20 startups. This growth is driven by key initiatives such as capacity-building programs, robust funding and institutional support, enhanced market access, and comprehensive incubation and mentorship services actively advancing the region's entrepreneurial landscape.

Building on the success of Salesforce's skilling initiatives, Haryana, Punjab, and the NCR have seen a significant interest from learners, with women constituting 36 per cent of the participants, the company said.

Additionally, the Salesforce skilling programs have attracted enthusiastic participation from over 250 colleges, highlighting a unified effort to cultivate a skilled workforce in the region.

"Chandigarh is emerging as a pivotal hub within Salesforce's partner and startup ecosystems," said Nishant Kalra, VP, Digital, Salesforce India, emphasizing the company's robust growth in the region and shared insights into its future roadmap.

Salesforce has 11,000 employees across India.