Committed to provide reliable power solutions in Chandigarh: EEDL

Chandigarh, Jan 30 (PTI) Kolkata-based Eminent Electricity Distribution Ltd (EEDL) on Thursday said it is committed to providing efficient, innovative, and reliable power solutions in Chandigarh.

The company, which is a 100 per cent subsidiary of CESC Ltd and part of the RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group, is set to take over the electricity distribution services in Chandigarh.

"EEDL guarantees full protection of employees' job security and service conditions following the transition... Strong safeguards under the Electricity Act, 2003, and tender conditions ensure employees' roles will remain secure, with their rights and welfare fully protected," the company said.

The company will leverage its proven expertise and infrastructure to deliver accessible, efficient, and convenient power solutions to the people of Chandigarh, it said.

"EEDL will launch a round-the-clock call centre to assist with issues such as 'No Supply,' meter faults, billing inquiries, and new connection requests. The call centre will provide support in Hindi, Punjabi, and English to ensure effective communication across the region," it said.

P R Kumar, president of Power Distribution at the RPSG Group, said, "As we move forward with the takeover, we want to reassure the employees of the Chandigarh Electricity Department that their welfare, including service conditions and retirement benefits' will be fully protected as per the agreement. PTI VSD TRB