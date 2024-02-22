Committed to Vodafone Idea, efforts on to get investors: Kumar Mangalam Birla

Panipat, Feb 22 (PTI) Billionaire industrialist and Aditya Birla Group Chairman Kumar Mangalam Birla on Thursday underlined the group's firm commitment to the cash-strapped telco Vodafone Idea, and asserted that efforts are on to rope in external investors.

On how soon such investors could be onboarded, Birla told PTI, "We are making good progress but can't put in a timeline." "We remain very committed to Vodafone Idea and like we have said in public domain, efforts are on to get outside investors," he said, while speaking at a conference here to mark the launch of the group's decorative business. PTI RKL MBI TRB