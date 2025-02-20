Common platform for all stakeholders needed to boost horticulture sector in Bengal: Officer

Kolkata, Feb 20 (PTI) A common platform bringing together all stakeholders will help accelerate the growth of the horticulture sector, which holds immense potential in the state, a senior official said on Thursday.

Such a platform will facilitate a greater exchange of ideas on advancing the sector while bringing farmers, investors, and the government together as facilitators, said Dipanjan Bhattacharyya, MD of West Bengal State Food Processing and Horticulture Development Corporation Limited.

He was speaking at the inauguration of the Horti Food Festival 2025, organised by the Department of Food Processing Industries & Horticulture in collaboration with the Bengal Chamber of Commerce and Industry (BCC&I).

Agriculture Minister Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay said, "Despite stepmotherly treatment by the Centre, we have become number one in several crops and are inching toward self-sufficiency in items like eggs and poultry." All major districts have showcased their agricultural and horticultural products at the three-day event.

Around 80 stalls have been set up at the fair, and over the next two days, it is expected to witness public interest along with B2B meetings focused on trade and investment opportunities, Bengal Chamber officials said. PTI BSM NN