Communications with Adani Group on over Tajpur project: West Bengal minister

New Delhi, Nov 26 (PTI) Communications are on between the West Bengal government and the Adani Group over the Tajpur deep-sea port project in the state, which is to be developed by the business conglomerate headed by industrialist Gautam Adani, state minister Shashi Panja said on Sunday.

Addressing a press conference on "West Bengal Day" at the India-International Trade Fair being held here, Panja said the project is on.

She was asked about the deal and the Adani Group's absence from the Bengal Global Business Summit (BGBS).

"There was a provisional LoI (letter of intent), which was granted to the highest bidder for the development of Tajpur. The requisite permissions were then sought from four departments of the government of India -- the departments of shipping, defence, home affairs and external affairs," Panja said.

"The Ministry of Home Affairs has given a conditional security clearance and made certain observations. The state government and the Adani Group are working on this. We have sought clarifications, communications are on," she added.

Asked about the Adani Group's absence from the recently held BGBS, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader said, "I suppose you can ask them ... invitations were there." The absence of the business group from the BGBS had raised questions about its role in the Tajpur port project.

Panja said there are 16 stalls from West Bengal at the trade fair, including eight put up by micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs).

Talking about the BGBS, which was held on November 21-22, Panja said more than 400 delegates from 17 countries participated in the summit.

A total of 188 memoranda of understanding (MoU), LoI and expressions of interest (EoI) towards investment proposals of Rs 3,76,288 crore were signed at the summit. PTI AO RC