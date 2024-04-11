Commvault appoints Ashley Baird as VP, Managing Director of market expansion

New Delhi, Apr 11 (PTI) Commvault, a provider of cyber resilience and data protection solutions for hybrid cloud organisations, on Thursday named Ashley Baird as its new vice president and managing director of market expansion.

Advertisment

Baird will also serve as Chief of Staff to Commvault's President and CEO, Sanjay Mirchandani, according to a release.

In a release announcing Baird as the new Vice President and Managing Director of market expansion, the company said with extensive cloud and go-to-market experience, she will extend Commvault's leadership and accelerate its growth further into new markets with leading cloud providers.

Baird spent 16 years at SoftwareOne, most recently serving as President of its North America business, it said.

"Commvault has helped thousands of companies accelerate their transition to the cloud, where data protection, security, and resilience are key. I look forward to working closely with cloud providers to extend our partnerships while helping customers advance their cyber resilience in the ransomware era," Baird said. PTI MBI DRR DRR