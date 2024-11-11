Commvault strengthens India operations with Coimbatore facility

New Delhi, Nov 11 (PTI) Commvault, a provider of cyber resilience and data protection solutions for hybrid cloud, on Monday announced the launch of a facility in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu, as the company looks to strengthen its presence in India.

The facility - which complements Commvault's existing operations in Bengaluru - will be a key centre for research and development, focusing on the company's offerings like Cloud Rewind and Cleanroom Recovery.

Announcing the Coimbatore facility, Commvault in a release said it will also serve as an innovation hub for engineering and technical talent, focusing on supporting regulatory compliance and AI advancements.

"The innovations will ultimately be utilised by customers across a wide array of verticals from banking, financial services and healthcare, to public services and manufacturing," it said.

The launch comes on the heels of a string of innovations from Commvault, including its recent acquisition of Appranix, which the company said is "a leader in cloud-native rebuild resilience".

"The talented engineering team from Appranix, now integrated into Commvault's R&D organisation, will leverage this new hub to drive advancements in cloud-native application recovery and resilience," it said.

With Appranix's expertise, Commvault is already enabling enterprises to rebuild cloud applications following outages or attacks with solutions like Cloud Rewind, which are now available on the Commvault Cloud platform.

Sarv Saravanan, Chief Customer Officer at Commvault, said the Coimbatore centre marks a major step in expanding the company's global R&D footprint.

"Our goal is to harness the city's outstanding talent to drive high-end cloud engineering capabilities, empowering our customers to be resilient against escalating and rampant cyberattacks, and rapidly rebuild, reconstruct, and recover when the inevitable happens," Saravanan said. PTI MBI MBI SHW