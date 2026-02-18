Companies grappling with hiring-related discrepancies, says report

New Delhi, Feb 18 (PTI) Companies are grappling with hiring-related issues, with the discrepancy rate in resumes touching as high as 5 per cent for recruitments in the first half of fiscal 2025-26, according to a report.

The report 'Workforce Fraud Files – H1 FY26' by business intelligence firm AuthBridge is based on an analysis of background checks. The firm said it conducts 15 million monthly verification checks. Background checks were done for various factors, including identity, address, employment history, education, criminal records, and curriculum vitae validation.

White-collar reported a 4.33 per discrepancy rate while gig-workers reported a 5.6 per cent discrepancy rate in background verification, the report said.

"Despite faster and more digitised hiring workflows, we continue to see gaps in fundamental checks such as employment history, address, and education. These are not minor inconsistencies; they have direct implications for organisational risk, compliance, and trust," AuthBridge Founder & CEO Ajay Trehan said.

Among white-collar hires, employment verification emerged as the most impacted check, with a discrepancy rate of 11.15 per cent, followed by address verification at 7.68 per cent.

Education checks recorded discrepancies of 4.49 per cent, while reference checks stood at 4.17 per cent. Although lower, discrepancies related to drug screening and criminal record checks were also observed.

The on-demand workforce showed higher vulnerability across specific checks. Address verification discrepancies were recorded at 9.70 per cent, while identity (NID) discrepancies stood at 2.53 cent, the report said.

Criminal record check discrepancies in the on-demand economy (ODE) were observed at 2.23 per cent.

An industry-wise analysis revealed that address discrepancies were prevalent across IT (12.02 per cent), banking & BFSI (10.23 per cent), pharma (11.21 per cent), retail (10.64 per cent), and telecom (15.42 per cent).

Employment verification discrepancies remained significant across retail, telecom, banking & BFSI, and pharma.

Education-related discrepancies were particularly notable in retail and telecom, while CV validation discrepancies were observed in IT and banking & BFSI, indicating inconsistencies between submitted resumes and verified information, the report said. PTI NKD NKD MR