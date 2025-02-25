Companies urged by govt to set up skill centres in-house to boost employment

Kolkata, Feb 25 (PTI) The Centre has urged the corporate sector to set up skill centres in-house so that the employability of graduating youth is improved and the overall hiring scenario is boosted, an official said on Tuesday.

Ministry of Corporate Affairs Secretary Deepti Gaur Mukherjee said that there is a need to upscale the numbers of skilled youth in society.

Under the Prime Minister Internship Scheme (PMIS) launched in 2024, the target is to provide skills to 1.25 lakh youth in the pilot phase and one crore over the next five years.

Speaking at an event organised by CII here, Mukherjee said, "The response from companies is very encouraging and there is a need to upscale the numbers. The companies should set up skilling cells in-house so that the quantum of the employable workforce increases." The internship programme under PMIS has been made a part of corporate social responsibility (CSR) with the view to provide flexibility.

"This internship programme is a part of CSR and not a normal HR function. This will provide flexibility to the programme. Under the scheme, the industry will benefit from getting employable workforce which will contribute to the society," she said.

Mukherjee said that 50 per cent of the population in India is below the age of 28 years.

"This is a huge demographic dividend. If the youth of the country are not skilled, the demographic dividend will turn into a demographic nightmare," the official said.

She said the internship programme will help the youth learn teamwork and improve communication skills.

"The entire government scheme on internship is a three-way partnership between industry, government and the youth", Mukherjee said.

Ambuja Neotia Group chairman Harshavardhan Neotia said the industry is facing an issue of employability of youth who are graduating.

The internship programme provides a wonderful tool to boost employability and job creation, he said.

Renowned corporate houses like ITC, Emami, Reliance and HDFC Bank are participating in the programme.

Under PMIS, individuals, aged between 21 and 24 years, are given 12-month internship opportunities in the country's top 500 companies. PTI DC BDC