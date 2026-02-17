Competition Comm clears proposed merger of Hinduja Leyland Finance with NDL Ventures

New Delhi, Feb 17 (PTI) The Competition Commission of India (CCI) has cleared the proposed merger of Hinduja Leyland Finance Ltd with NDL Ventures Ltd.

Hinduja Leyland Finance is an NBFC-Asset Finance Company that provides small ticket size loans to urban and semi-urban retail customers. Among others, it provides financing for various vehicles.

In a release on Tuesday, the regulator said it has approved the proposed combination that seeks to merge and consolidate the businesses of Hinduja Leyland Finance with and into NDL Ventures.

Currently, NDL Ventures does not have any active business.

Mergers and acquisitions beyond a certain threshold require the approval of CCI, which keeps a tab on unfair business practices.