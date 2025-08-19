Competition Comm clears stake acquisition in Quest Global

New Delhi, Aug 19 (PTI) Competition Commission has approved Carlyle Group entity and Bequest's purchase of equity stake in Singapore-based Quest Global Services Pte Ltd.

Mauritius-based CA Plume Investments is indirectly controlled by funds managed by affiliates of The Carlyle Group Inc, a global alternative asset manager.

Bequest is a holding entity of Quest Global's Co-Founder, Chairman and CEO Ajit Aravind Prabhu.

In a release on Tuesday, Competition Commission of India (CCI) said it has cleared the deal for acquiring stake in Quest Global, which provides Engineering Research & Development (ER&D) services, including in India.

According to another release, the watchdog has given its nod for the acquisition of all outstanding shares and sole control of the Skechers USA Inc by 3G Capital Partners and investment by Kakapo Investment Pte Ltd.

Sketchers is into the apparel, and accessories sector. PTI RAM TRB