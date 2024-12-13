Competition Comm directs Table Tennis Federation of India to cease, desist from unfair practices

New Delhi, Dec 13 (PTI) Fair trade watchdog CCI has directed the Table Tennis Federation of India (TFFI) and its affiliate bodies to cease and desist from indulging in anti-competitive practices.

Advertisment

With the federation taking corrective measures to address concerns of unfair practices, the regulator decided not to impose any monetary penalties on the body and its affiliates, a release said on Friday.

The "cease and desist" order has been passed against TFFI, The Suburban Table Tennis Association (TSTTA), Maharashtra State Table Tennis Association (MSTTA), Gujarat State Table Tennis Association (GSTTA) and Table Tennis Federation of India (TTFI) on December 12 for abuse of dominance and anti-competitive agreements.

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) started looking into the matter after a complaint filed by the TT Friendly Super League Association in 2021 wherein it was alleged that TTFI and its affiliates indulged in anti-competitive practices, including denial of access to table tennis players for events due to a WhatsApp notice issued by the TSTTA General Secretary and restrictive clauses in the TTFI Memorandum of Association.

Advertisment

Based on available evidence, the regulator said TTFI and its affiliate bodies hold a dominant position in the relevant markets for the organisation of table tennis leagues/events/ tournaments and the provision of services by the players for table tennis leagues/events/ tournaments in India.

"The Commission found that the TTFI and its affiliates, through actions such as issuing WhatsApp advisories, public notices, and incorporating certain anti-competitive clauses in their bye-laws, restricted the organisation of table tennis tournaments and sought to prevent players from participating in the events, resulting in violation of certain provisions of Sections 3(4) and 4 the Competition Act," the release said.

Section 3 pertains to anti-competitive agreements and Section 4 relates to abuse of dominant position.

Advertisment

The watchdog said TTFI and its affiliate bodies undertook corrective measures to address concerns raised during the investigation, including withdrawal of anti-competitive communications, amending or removing restrictive clauses from their governing documents, and issuing advisories for promoting open competition.

"In the light of these corrective actions, the Commission issued a cease-and-desist order under Section 27 of the Act and decided against imposing any monetary penalties on the TTFI and its affiliate bodies," the release said. PTI RAM DR