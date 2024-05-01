Competition Comm invites applications from advocates, law firms for empanelment

New Delhi, May 1 (PTI) The Competition Commission of India (CCI) has invited applications from advocates and law firms for empanelment to represent the fair trade regulator before various courts and tribunals.

Both law firms and practising advocates are eligible for empanelment.

The applications for empanelment can be submitted from May 1 to May 31.

"A panel of Advocates /Law Firms for representing the commission and DG before various Courts and Tribunals is being constituted. Law firms and practising advocates are eligible for empanelment," the regulator said in a notice on Tuesday.

The guidelines regarding the qualification, experience, fee schedule, terms, conditions, and application format for advocates and law firms seeking empanelment can be found on the CCI's website.

The regulator also said that existing empanelled advocates/firms have to apply again in pursuance of this notice as a new list of empanelled advocates/firms would be drawn.

Further, advocates who have previously submitted their applications or CVs to the commission from time to time for empanelment are requested to apply afresh, in the requisite format as per the guidelines, CCI added.