Competition Comm reviewing feedback on proposed changes to penalty recovery norms

New Delhi, Jan 20 (PTI) Competition Commission of India (CCI) is reviewing the feedback received on the proposed amendments of norms related to the manner of recovery of monetary penalty.

In November 2024, the watchdog had put out for public consultations the draft amendments to the regulations pertaining to the manner of recovery of monetary penalty.

CCI Chairperson Ravneet Kaur has said the proposed amendments aim to strengthen the regulatory framework governing the recovery of monetary penalties, enhancing procedural clarity and efficiency.

"We are currently reviewing the feedback provided by the stakeholders whereafter the proposed amendments would be gazetted," she said in a message in the regulator's latest quarterly newsletter.

According to the chairperson, the regulator has identified areas where these regulations can be improved to better align with contemporary requirements and streamline the recovery process.

The proposed changes are aimed at providing greater legal certainty to enterprises and individuals while ensuring the seamless execution of penalty recovery under the Competition Act. PTI RAM TRB