Complaint filed against Natco Pharma in US by Fresenius Kabi

New Delhi, Apr 18 (PTI) Natco Pharma on Thursday said a complaint has been filed against it at a district court in the US by Fresenius Kabi over the marketing of Diazepam injection prefilled syringe in the country.

Fresenius Kabi USA, LLC and Fresenius Kabi Deutschland GmbH have filed a complaint against Natco Pharma USA LLC (erstwhile Dash Pharmaceuticals LLC) in the District Court of Delaware relating to the marketing of Dash Pharmaceuticals' Diazepam Injection prefilled syringe in the United States, the company said in a regulatory filing.

Dash Pharmaceuticals LLC had been acquired by Natco Pharma, Inc and had changed its name to Natco Pharma USA LLC.

"Fresenius has not yet effectuated service of the complaint which is required to commence the lawsuit," the filing added.

Natco Pharma intends to defend the matter accordingly, the company said.

Diazepam injection is indicated in the treatment of anxiety, muscle spasms, and alcohol withdrawal. PTI RKL DR