Compostable tableware for consecration ceremony in Ayodhya

New Delhi, Jan 11 (PTI) The temple town of Ayodhya will use compostable tableware for the Ram Temple consecration ceremony on January 22 to align with the single-use plastic-free campaign, officials said on Thursday.

Advertisment

The Ram Temple Trust has tied up with Pakka Limited which specialises in manufacturing compostable packaging solutions from locally sourced sugarcane waste also known as bagasse.

"Our flagship brand, CHUK, known for compostable tableware, has been selected by the Ram Mandir Trust for the inauguration event. As Ayodhya prepares to welcome millions of devotees for the inauguration of the Ram Mandir, we look forward to playing our part in fostering a sustainable legacy.

"Through this collaboration with the Ram Mandir Trust, we will be offering compostable tableware to the temple which aligns with the values of this sacred occasion. By emphasizing environmental responsibility, reverence for nature, and the preservation of our sacred surroundings, we aim to contribute to a greener Ayodhya," said Jagdeep Hira, India Business Head of Pakka Limited.

Advertisment

The partnership aims to foster sustainability and eco-friendly practices during and after the momentous event in Ayodhya around the premises of Ram Temple.

The collaboration aims to create a positive environmental impact in accordance with Uttar Pradesh government's initiative to make Ayodhya a plastic-free zone.

"By using compostable tableware, the Ram Mandir Trust seeks to set an example of eco-friendly practices and inspire others to adopt sustainable alternatives. For the distribution of tableware before and after the mandir inauguration event, we plan to provide up to 10 lakh pieces of compostable tableware.

Advertisment

"By offering a substantial number of disposables, we aim to ensure that the event and its associated activities are carried out with a strong focus on eco-friendly practices," Hira said.

The UP government has initiated the single-use plastic-free Ayodhya campaign -- RACE -- a grassroots movement committed to creating a cleaner, healthier, and more sustainable community. It is a passionate group of individuals dedicated to reducing the impact of plastic pollution on the city.

Under the campaign, due to effective implementation of restrictions on collection, recycling and related issues, many businesses participated in the massive public awareness workshop.

The first phase of the Ram Temple is nearing completion and Prime Minister Narendra Modi will take part in its consecration ceremony on January 22. PTI GJS GJS KVK KVK