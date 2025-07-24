Comviva appoints Manish Agrawal as President, Chief Operating Officer

New Delhi: Digital solutions company Comviva, a Tech Manhindra subsidiary, on Thursday announced the appointment of Manish Agrawal as President and Chief Operating Officer, effective July 1, 2025.

Agrawal will lead all product units, overseeing technology transformation with a focus on integrating AI, next-generation technologies, and enhancing cross-functional synergy to drive business growth, a company statement said.

He will report to Comviva CEO Rajesh Chandiramani.

Agrawal joins Comviva with over 30 years of experience spanning telecom, manufacturing, and BFSI, most recently serving as Global Practice Head – Telecom at Tech Mahindra.