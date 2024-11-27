Comviva appoints Raja Mansukhani as Chief Technology Officer

New Delhi, Nov 27 (PTI) Digital solutions provider Comviva, a Tech Mahindra subsidiary, on Wednesday announced the appointment of Raja Mansukhani as its Chief Strategy, Technology, and Transformation Officer, effective immediately.

In the role, he will oversee the execution of strategic initiatives and contribute towards the realisation of Comviva 2.0 vision, a company statement said.

He will directly report to company CEO Rajesh Chandiramani.

"His deep industry knowledge and proven ability to drive growth and innovation align perfectly with our vision for Comviva 2.0.

"Raja's leadership will be instrumental in shaping our strategic direction and technology roadmap, as we continue to deliver cutting-edge digital solutions for our customers worldwide," Chandiramani said.

Mansukhani comes with more than 20 years of leadership expertise in sectors, including IT, telecommunications, fintech and digital platforms.

Before Comviva, he served as the CEO of a digital platform company within the Axiata Group. PTI ANK ANK SHW