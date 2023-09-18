Comviva partners with UK telecom provider for cloud messaging platform

New Delhi, Sep 18 (PTI) Gurugram-based mobile solutions provider Comviva on Monday said it has partnered with UK-based telecom service provider Lebara to transform the latter's messaging platform.

Cloud-based multitenant platform, UNO, will help Lebara in optimising its cloud resources and utilising software licences, leading to a short turnaround time to onboard enterprises, Comviva said.

Multiple mobile network virtual operators (MVNOs) will have a unified approach to the provisioning, control, and management of messaging offerings across multiple locations, it said. UNO consolidates network access by enabling service integration to provide a seamless experience across the 2G-5G networks through IP capability. PTI GRJ GRJ MR