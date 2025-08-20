Concerts drive more domestic travel to Mumbai: Report

Mumbai, Aug 20 (PTI) Global music concerts are fuelling a spike in domestic travel, with Mumbai emerging as a key destination as the city is seeing increased bookings tied to major music shows, a report said on Wednesday.

Between February and July 2025, domestic accommodation searches for stays in Mumbai during concert dates rose noticeably compared to two weeks earlier, according to a report by digital travel platform Agoda.

The report is based on the data references accommodation searches made on the Agoda platform by travellers from India between October and November 2024 and January-July 2025 for check-ins for the duration of the concert dates, compared to two weeks prior.

US singer songwriter Travis Scott's Circus Maximus Tour scheduled for November 19, 2024, drove a 110 per cent increase in accommodation searches, Spanish singer songwriter Enrique Iglesias' shows on October 29 and 30 2024, recorded a 160 per cent rise, while US singer songwriter Akon's November 16, 2024, performance registered 20 per cent growth, said the report.

This momentum builds on the landmark Coldplay concerts in January 2025, which generated 3,300 times more domestic accommodation searches on Agoda compared to the week before the announcement, it revealed.

With more and more major names across a variety of musical genres scheduled to perform in the city, Mumbai is emerging as a key player on the global live music circuit, it added.

"Mumbai's live music calendar is more diverse than ever, attracting fans from across the country to experience global artists in world-class venues. The data shows a clear link between major concert announcements and travel interest, pointing to a healthy future for music-led tourism in the city," said Gaurav Malik, Country Director for the Indian Subcontinent and Indian Ocean Islands at Agoda.