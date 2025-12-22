Concord bags Rs 139 cr Indian Railways order to provide loco wireless control system

New Delhi, Dec 22 (PTI) Concord Control Systems Limited has secured an order worth Rs 139.32 crore from the Indian Railways for a locomotive wireless control system, the company said on Monday.

The order involves the supply, installation, and commissioning of the system, which is a critical technology for enhancing safety in locomotive operations.

According to the Lucknow-based company, the Indian Railways awarded the contract to Advanced Rail Controls Private Limited (fully owned by Concord) with execution expected within 18 months from the commencement date.

Nitin Jain, Joint Managing Director of Concord, said this landmark order for locomotive wireless control systems marks a transformative step in modernizing Indian Railways.

“It reflects our unwavering commitment to delivering cutting-edge technology that enhances safety, efficiency, and reliability in rail operations, aligning perfectly with the nation's infrastructure vision,” Jain said. PTI JP JP KVK KVK