'Conducive environment with right mentorship key to empowering women entrepreneurs'

New Delhi, Mar 8 (PTI) Women industry leaders believe that a conducive ecosystem prioritising proper mentorship and guidance can empower female entrepreneurs to break barriers, unlock their potential, and lead the way in driving innovation and growth.

The entrepreneurial landscape, while brimming with opportunity, presents unique hurdles, particularly for women.

According to Rukam Capital founder and Managing Partner Archana Jahagirdar, unconscious biases, a lack of mentoring and networking platforms, and the constant need to prove leadership ability continue to persist as bottlenecks.

"Mentorship, leadership development, and access to the networking platforms and right opportunities are key to thriving in a competitive entrepreneurial landscape, especially for women founders," she said.

There are fewer women role models to turn to, which makes mentorship even more crucial. The industry needs to take more intentional steps to uplift future "fempreneurs," said IVCA Vice President Sunitha Prasad.

Having women in leadership and decision-making roles across the ecosystem helps break down barriers and creates a ripple effect of inspiration, she noted.

"We need accelerators, funding programmes, and initiatives specifically designed to support women-led startups, and we must focus on building networks where women can collaborate and thrive," Prasad said.

LetsVenture co-founder Shanti Mohan said India's startup journey is at a pivotal point, where an inclusive ecosystem with the right mentorship will deliver on India's aspiration of creating value through entrepreneurship.

"Mentorship can be a game-changer for female entrepreneurs. With the right mentors, there is a 42 per cent higher chance for entrepreneurs to succeed," according to Mohan.

The goal is to foster a conducive entrepreneurial ecosystem for women entrepreneurs to succeed and lead, Jahagirdar said. PTI ANK BAL BAL