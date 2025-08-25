Conference on cow-based economy in Jaipur next week

New Delhi, Aug 25 (PTI) A conference to promote a cow-based economy will be held in Jaipur next week, providing an opportunity to discuss cutting-edge technologies, sustainable agricultural practices, and the economic sustainability of cow-centred companies.

The 'Gau Mahakumbh 2025', scheduled to be held on September 4-7, will also feature an exhibition on indigenous cow breeds, dairy products, farm machinery, organic products, organiser Devraha Baba Gau Seva Pariwar said in a statement.

A key attraction of the exhibition will be a display of 13 indigenous cattle breeds, including the Punganur breed, which is found in the hilly districts of Andhra Pradesh.

More than 150 entrepreneurs from different countries will display their products and technologies at the exhibition.

The conference also seeks to create awareness about central and state government initiatives and schemes for the cow-based sector, and is projected as an opportunity for farmers, gaushala owners, agri startups and investors to exchange views, the statement pointed out.

It aims to create export opportunities for farmers and enhance employment opportunities for professionals, farmers, and unskilled workers, the organisers said.