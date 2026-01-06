Confident of gradual improvement in consumption over coming quarters: GCPL

New Delhi, Jan 6 (PTI) Godrej Consumer Products Ltd on Tuesday said demand conditions in India strengthened progressively during the third quarter ended December 2025, and the company is confident of a gradual improvement in consumption over the coming quarters.

In its quarterly update, Godrej Consumer Products Ltd (GCPL) said falling inflation and improving affordability following lower GST rates would support growth of consumption, and its standalone business is well-positioned to deliver double-digit revenue growth in the third quarter.

"...demand conditions in India strengthened progressively during the quarter. We remain confident of a gradual improvement in consumption over the coming quarters, supported by falling inflation and improving affordability following lower GST rates," GCPL said in a regulatory filing.

Against this backdrop, it said, "Our standalone business is well-positioned to deliver double-digit revenue growth for the quarter, underpinned by close to double-digit underlying volume growth (UVG), albeit on a supportive comparator." It attributed the performance to its home care segment, "where momentum remains robust, and we expect to deliver double-digit value growth, supported by sustained consumer demand and effective in-market execution".

Personal care is expected to record mid-single-digit value growth, driven by a marked recovery in the soaps category, GCPL said, adding that this positive momentum reflects not only improving category fundamentals but also the tangible impact of its sharpened execution, leading to stronger competitive performance.

"Most importantly, we expect standalone EBITDA margins to revert to the normative range for the business, aided by favourable input costs, disciplined cost management, calibrated pricing actions, and improved operating leverage, reinforcing our commitment to delivering profitable, quality growth," the company added.

For its international markets, GCPL said, in Indonesia, competitive pricing pressures across key categories persisted during the third quarter.

"We do see early signs of stabilization and expect an improvement in both revenue and profitability from FY27 onwards," it added.

GAUM (Godrej Africa, USA, and Middle East) continued to deliver a strong and consistent performance both on topline and bottom-line, the company said, adding the cluster is well poised to deliver FY26 in accordance with its guidance of double-digit top and bottom-line growth.

At the consolidated level, GCPL said, "We expect close to double-digit revenue growth in rupee terms and double-digit EBITDA growth, reflecting the strength of our category development-led growth strategy and improving trends across our international businesses." PTI RKL HVA