Cong leader Chavan demands Civil Aviation Minister's resignation for IndiGo crisis

Mumbai, Dec 8 (PTI) Former Union minister and Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan on Monday demanded the resignation of Civil Aviation Minister Rammohan Naidu over the crisis at IndiGo.

Talking to reporters here, Chavan said the government must not allow the entire aviation sector to fall into private hands and should start a national airline of its own.

He described the current crisis at IndiGo, which has seen widespread flight disruptions over the last one week, "unfortunate and shocking", and said the situation was a result of regulatory lapses and alleged collusion between the government and private airlines.

Chavan sought the resignation of Civil Aviation Minister Naidu, suspension of the IndiGo CEO, and dismissal of Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) officials responsible for the lapses.

"Monopoly in the aviation sector is dangerous for the country," he insisted, adding the government should not allow the entire sector to be controlled by private players.

Chavan renewed his demand for the implementation of the Civil Aviation Authority proposed during the previous Congress-led UPA regime (2004-14), in which he was a minister, to strengthen oversight and accountability in the key sector.

The former Maharashtra Chief Minister called for setting up a special compensation fund of Rs 1,000 crore to financially help passengers who suffered losses due to overpriced air tickets and mass disruptions at the country's largest carrier. PTI MR RSY