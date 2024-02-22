Congress abuse will only strengthen resolve to win over 400 LS seats in polls: PM

Navsari, Feb 22 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday attacked the Congress over its comments about his caste and said the opposition party has no agenda except abusing him, but this attitude will only strengthen the resolve to win more than 400 seats for the BJP-led NDA in the ensuing Lok Sabha polls.

Modi said despite ruling the country for decades, the Congress ignored its rich heritage.

On the other hand, the BJP-led government at the Centre is paying equal attention to development of the country and preserving its heritage, he asserted, comments coming exactly a month after the inauguration of the grand Ram temple in Ayodhya, where idol consecration rituals were led by him.

"You have seen how Congress people abuse Modi's caste. But Congress people forget that the more abuses they hurl, the stronger will be the resolve to cross 400 (Lok Sabha seats)," he said at a public function at Navsari in south Gujarat during his day-long visit to the state.

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi recently sparked a controversy by saying, during his Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Odisha, that Modi was not born into an OBC family and belongs to the general category.

"The more mud they throw, the more gloriously 370 lotuses (BJP poll symbol) will bloom (referring to ruling party's target of winning 370 LS seats on its own). Except for abusing Modi, the Congress has no other agenda for the future of the country," asserted the PM.

Speaking in Parliament earlier this month, Modi expressed confidence that the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) will get more than 400 seats (out of total 543) and the BJP, its lead constituent, will win at least 370 seats in the Lok Sabha elections.

When a party comes under the grip of nepotism, then no one is above the family, he said at the Navsari event.

"When nepotism, appeasement and corruption become goals of politics, then attention is not paid to preserving the country's heritage," Modi noted.

The Centre has constructed nearly 4 crore pucca (concrete) houses for the poor, he said after dedicating to the nation several development projects and initiating work commencement for construction of PM Mega Integrated Textile Region and Apparel (PM MITRA) Park in Navsari.

Modi said nepotism is the enemy of new thinking, new talent and youth.

"They want to maintain the status quo for the safety of their family. The Congress is facing the same situation. On the other hand, BJP has presented a roadmap for the next 25 years and has set an agenda for development," he asserted.

Modi declared that in the next 25 years, the BJP will make Gujarat a developed state and India a developed nation.

He slammed the Congress for ignoring the country's rich heritage and sought to link the grand old party with politics of appeasement and corruption.

"When nepotism, appeasement and corruption become the only goals of politics, then heritage is not taken into account. Unfortunately, the Congress has done injustice to the country for decades (when it was in power)," Modi stated.

He maintained that the world over interest in India and its culture has increased.

"Today the echo of India's rich heritage is being heard all over the world. If you go anywhere in the world, you will find that people want to come to India, want to know about India. But the Congress kept the world away from India's true heritage for decades," he said.

Modi targeted the Congress for "ignoring" tribals of Gujarat and also people residing in coastal villages despite being in power both at the Centre and in the state for decades.

The PM said the Congress made fun of his government's "Digital India" initiative which has now transformed small towns that are creating new start-ups and encouraging youths to take up sports.

"We can see the neo-middle class emerging in small towns which will make India the third economic superpower," he asserted.

Modi said the upcoming PM Mitra Park at Navsari is part of a project to make the country self-reliant in the textile industry.

It will be the first such park in the country and help in strengthening the textile industry and increasing India's share in exports, he added.

"Surat's diamonds and (adjoining) Navsari's clothes will bring accolades to Gujarat from all over the world. In a way, it is an expansion of Surat silk city till Navsari. India has started challenging the world's biggest producers and exporters, and Gujarat's textile industry is playing a big role in it," the PM asserted.

Investment of Rs 3,000 crore in the PM Mitra Park will create an ecosystem for the entire value chain of the textile sector and employ thousands of workers, he said.

A Rs 800-crore Tapi river barrage project will resolve water supply issues being faced by Surat and also help in preventing floods, he said.

Modi said the BJP-ruled Gujarat has worked in the last over two decades to resolve the electricity crisis and today solar and wind energy units have helped generate a large amount of power for the state. PTI KA PD RSY