Congress demands immediate aid to Maharashtra farmers affected by rains

Mumbai, May 27 (PTI) The Congress in Maharashtra on Tuesday asked the Mahayuti government to set aside bureaucratic procedures and provide financial relief of Rs 20,000 per acre or Rs 50,000 per hectare to farmers for damage caused to crops due to rains.

State Congress president Harshwardhan Sapkal also slammed the BJP-led government for severe waterlogging at several locations and inconvenience caused to residents after the first monsoon showers in Mumbai on Monday.

While farmers in the state are already struggling, heavy rains have further compounded their condition as the downpour has severely damaged crops, sweeping away harvests that were ready for yield, he maintained.

"Nature has turned unpredictable, but the dictatorial government of (Chief Minister Devendra) Fadnavis is turning its back on farmers and people in general. Immediate help is needed, and the government must set aside bureaucratic procedures and provide direct financial relief of Rs 20,000 per acre or Rs 50,000 per hectare to affected farmers," Sapkal demanded.

Speaking to reporters, Sapkal insisted that during the Congress rule, urgent financial aid was provided to farmers whenever they were hit by crises -- be it due to pests, blights, hailstorms or unseasonal rains -- all of which can significantly impact crops.

However, the current government of the BJP, Shiv Sena and NCP lacks the will to help cultivators at the time of crisis, he claimed.

Merely asking for surveys and giving empty assurances will not help and actual assistance must reach farmers without delay, the Congress leader emphasised.

With the kharif crop season (June-October) beginning under the shadow of a crisis, farmers are already distressed. Loan waivers are yet to be announced, and even loan restructuring hasn't happened, he said.

"The government has no concrete plan for the upcoming crop cycle. The Congress demands distribution of free seeds and fertilizers to farmers to ease financial burden on them," Sapkal maintained.

The first monsoon rains have exposed the hollow claims of the BJP-led ruling alliance, especially in Mumbai, which faced flooding and disruption of rail and road traffic, he opined.

"Waterlogging in Mumbai reflects misgovernance. Despite spending crores, the city was flooded, and all systems collapsed. The underground metro project in Mumbai was forced through against expert advice from (state government planning agency) MMRDA, resulting in massive destruction, including the cutting down of thousands of trees," Sapkal opined.

The so-called development of infrastructure under the ruling coalition has been exposed by just one spell of rain, the Congress leader averred.

"Instead of owning up (for the monsoon mess), they keep blaming previous governments. The BJP and (undivided) Shiv Sena ruled Mumbai's municipal body for 25 years, and (Deputy Chief Minister Eknath) Shinde has consistently held the urban development portfolio," he pointed out.

"While Maharashtra reeled under a natural disaster, the state cabinet was busy appeasing (Union Home Minister) Amit Shah. State ministers are desperate to save their positions rather than help the public," Sapkal said.

During election campaigns last year in Maharashtra, Shah promised two free LPG cylinders per household, loan waivers for farmers, and Rs 2,100 payout a month for women, but now he seems to have forgotten all his assurances, he contended. PTI MR RSY