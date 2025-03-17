Congress MP Hibi Eden demands govt recognise gig workers as employees under labour laws

New Delhi, Mar 17 (PTI) Congress MP Hibi Eden on Monday demanded that the government recognise gig workers as employees under labour laws and establish for them a social security fund, ensuring benefits such as PF and health insurance.

Raising the issue during Zero Hour in the Lok Sabha, the MP from Ernakulam in Kerala said gig workers were deprived of their basic social security benefits, fair wages and legal protection.

"The gig economy in India has significant growth, with millions of workers employed by digital platforms such as Swiggy, Zomato, Uber, Ola, Amazon and Flipkart. However, these workers remain deprived of their basic social security benefits, fair wages and legal protection," Eden said.

He alleged these gig workers were classified as independent contractors instead of employees, denying them rights such as minimum wages, accidental insurance, provident fund (PF) and pension benefits.

"Many gig workers face arbitrary paycuts, excessive working hours and lack of grievance redressal mechanism … The present employment models often lead to employment suspension and wage deductions, worsening financial instability," he said.

The MP demanded that the government recognise gig workers as employees under labour laws.

"...must establish a gig worker social security fund, ensuring PF and health insurance for them," he said. PTI GJS GJS SZM SZM