Congress must disclose who prevented India from mounting military response post-26/11: PM

Navi Mumbai, Oct 8 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday attacked the Congress party demanding it disclose to the nation who prevented India from mounting a military response following the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, which were linked to Pakistan.

Speaking at a function after the opening of the first phase of the Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA), Mumbai metro's Aqua Line and other projects, he blamed the Congress-led UPA government (2004-14) for "weakening the fight against terror," which he alleged had "paid a heavy price" on the nation.

"A Congress leader, who has also been Union home minister, has said a country prevented India's military retaliation post-26/11 Mumbai terror attacks in 2008. The party should clarify," the PM, who is on a two-day Mumbai visit, said.

Modi was referring to comments made by former Union Home Minister P. Chidambaram, who had himself been in favour of taking military action against Pakistan but pointed out that the UPA government went for diplomatic action, under some pressure from world powers, including America, not to initiate a war. The PM did not mention Chidambaram's name during his address.

Modi highlighted Mumbai as the financial hub and cosmopolitan city, which has been repeatedly a victim of terror attacks, such as the November 2008 assault by ten well-armed terrorists from Pakistan, which claimed 166 lives, including that of foreign nationals.

Continuing to target the Congress, Modi alleged the weakness of the grand old party to firmly combat terror made the hands of the terrorists stronger and asserted the country has the right to know who prevented India from proceeding with a military response after the 26/11 attacks.

"If a top Congress leader, who has been a Union minister, is to be believed, the then UPA government buckled under pressure of a foreign country against attacking Pakistan even though our defence forces were ready and the mood of the nation was to strike (the neighbouring country)," the PM asserted.

In contrast, Modi maintained that today's India provides a "befitting response to terror attacks and strikes by entering inside the home of enemies." He referred to 'Operation Sindoor' launched against terror hubs following the Pahalgam massacre and said "for us, nothing is more important than the safety and security of our nation and its citizens." Beyond national security, the PM highlighted the new infrastructure as a symbol of 'Viksit Bharat' (Developed India).

"For us, national policy is the base for politics," he said, adding for the government, every rupee spent on infrastructure is a means to enhance citizens' convenience and capability.

He contrasted this with a political stream in the country that prioritises power over public welfare and said such individuals obstruct development work and derail projects through scams and corruption.

Taking a jab at the Maharashtra opposition bloc MVA, he said NMIA had been delayed due to "hurdles in development" and "rampant corruption" under the previous state regime.

"This (creating hurdles in development) is no less than committing a sin," he said.

"Gati" (speed) and "Pragati" (development) are the hallmarks of Viksit Bharat where people's welfare is the topmost priority, he said, adding that for the last 11 years, work has been happening in this direction.

Be it the Vande Bharat trains, expediting the bullet train project, new highways and expressways linking new cities, tunnels, and sea bridges, speed and development can be seen in the country, Modi said, adding the new airport, with the shape of a lotus, is a glimpse of Viksit Bharat.

The airport is situated on the land of Shivaji Maharaj and it is a symbol of culture and prosperity, Modi said, adding farmers and fisherfolk can get access to global markets because of the airport.

The PM remarked this new airport will connect Maharashtra’s farmers to supermarkets in Europe and West Asia, enabling fresh produce, fruits, vegetables, and fishery products to reach global markets swiftly besides reducing export costs for nearby small and medium industries that will give a boost to their investment and lead them to establish new enterprises.

Modi recalled his vision of 2014 when he took over as PM and said he always wanted that even those wearing 'hawaii' chappals (slippers) should be able to travel by air.

To realize this dream, it was essential to build new airports across the country, he said, adding the Centre took this mission seriously and, over the past 11 years, new airports have been constructed one after another.

The PM said in 2014, there were 74 airports in the country, and now there are more than 160 airports and added India has become the third-largest domestic aviation market in the world.

Pointing out that as the number of aircraft increases, the demand for maintenance and repair operations also rises, Modi highlighted India is developing new facilities domestically to meet this need.

The goal is to establish India as a major MRO (Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul) hub by the end of this decade, he noted and added this initiative is also creating numerous new employment opportunities for youth.

"India is the youngest country in the world, and its strength lies in its youth," he said emphasising that every government policy is focused on creating maximum employment opportunities for young people.

He said efforts are underway to integrate all modes of transport to ensure seamless travel, eliminating the need for commuters to switch modes with difficulty.

India is progressing towards the vision of 'One Nation, One Mobility', he said, adding the Mumbai One App is another step in this direction, enabling citizens to avoid long queues for tickets.

"With this app, a single ticket can be used across local trains, buses, metros, and taxis," he said.

Modi said with the new international airport and the underground metro, the metropolis will be Asia's largest connectivity hub with seamless travel and connectivity due to the Mumbai One app.

The Prime Minister congratulated the workers and engineers who constructed the 33.5-km-long underground metro in Mumbai while keeping the heritage buildings secure.

He announced the new airport will be named after Loknete D B Patil, a popular local politician and social activist, and recalled his contribution for the welfare of farmers.

Modi underscored that empowering the poor, the neo-middle class, and the middle class is a "national priority," asserting their collective strength makes the nation stronger.

The PM highlighted that recent "next-generation reforms in GST" have made several goods more affordable, which has boosted people's purchasing power.

Citing market data, he said the recent Navratri season broke multi-year sale figures, with a record number of people buying consumer goods such as scooters, motorbikes, TVs, and washing machines.

Modi issued a strong call to the nation to embrace indigenously made goods and urged everyone to adopt the mantra, "this is Swadeshi," ensuring it resonates in everywhere.

Concluding his remarks, the PM praised Maharashtra's role in accelerating India's development and affirmed the governments at both the Centre and state levels will continue to work tirelessly to enhance the capabilities of every town and village.

The event was attended by dignitaries including Maharashtra Governor Acharya Devvrat, CM Devendra Fadnavis, Union ministers, and Japan's Ambassador to India Keiichi Ono.