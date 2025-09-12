Congress says BMC has turned into 'pasture of corruption', alleges official-contractor nexus

Mumbai, Sep 12 (PTI) The Mumbai Congress on Friday alleged that Maharashtra's Mahayuti government and civic authorities were colluding with private contractors to "loot" public funds and in the process making the lives of city residents miserable.

Mumbai Congress president and Lok Sabha MP Varsha Gaikwad claimed the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), currently under a government-appointed administrator, has turned into a "pasture of corruption", claiming contractors were decided in advance and tenders floated later to suit them.

"This is nothing but a systematic loot of public money. Instead of serving citizens, the Mahayuti government is busy serving its favourite contractors," she told a press conference here.

State Congress spokesperson Sachin Sawant alleged massive corruption in a multi-crore pipeline project from Gundavali tunnel shaft to Modaksagar Y-junction dome in the metropolis.

"Initially, the cost for replacing 42 km of the main pipeline was estimated at Rs 2,000 crore. Within a year, the scope was increased to 50 km and the cost shot up to Rs 3,500 crore. The tender conditions were framed in such a way that only two favoured contractor companies could qualify (to bid for the project)," he alleged.

Sawant said irregularities in the project was a clear case of "looting" people's money.

Elections to the BMC, whose budget for the 2025-26 fiscal stood at a staggering Rs 74,427.41 crore, are due since March 2022. PTI MR RSY