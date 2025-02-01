Congress will oppose any move to allow private foreign firms into nuclear energy sector: Chavan

Mumbai, Feb 1 (PTI) Former Maharashtra chief minister Prithviraj Chavan on Saturday said the Centre’s target of developing 100 GW (gigawatts) capacity of nuclear energy would require the entry of private foreign players and his party will oppose any such move.

Chavan, who was the minister of state in the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) when the Indo-US nuclear deal was signed in 2008, said the sector is not just restricted to generating electricity but also has strategic dimensions. The Department of Atomic Energy comes under the PMO.

Presenting the Union Budget in the Lok Sabha on Saturday, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced the Nuclear Energy Mission for Viksit Bharat (self-reliant) for the development of at least 100 GW of nuclear energy by 2047.

Currently, India produces 8 GW of electricity through atomic sources, Chavan said.

The ramping up of capacity cannot happen unless private and foreign companies are given entry into this sector, he said.

Sitharaman’s budget speech says the Atomic Energy Act and Civil Liability Nuclear Damage Act will be amended, Chavan said.

“Nuclear energy is not restricted to just producing electricity but it also has strategic importance. We all know the military importance of nuclear energy. It’s not as easy a task as setting up a thermal plant or privatising a road,” he said.

“We have to be extremely cautious in giving entry to foreign private players in the nuclear energy sector. We will oppose it. This should be a public sector because of strategic dimensions,” he said.

In her budget speech, Sitharaman announced a slew of steps to boost atomic power in the country with a Rs 20,000-crore Nuclear Energy Mission. The plan includes amending the legal framework to involve private players and developing five indigenous small modular reactors.

Chavan said the finance ministry or the prime minister should explain what Viksit Bharat is or if it is just a slogan. Whom should the country question if India is not developed by 2047, he said.

Bold decisions were not taken to make India Viksit Bharat, Chavan claimed.

The ex-CM said some specific decisions have been taken in the backdrop of the 2025 Bihar assembly elections and wondered if the announcements would help improve the eastern state’s per capita income.

“There are measures for states in the budget to contain inflation. The expectations from the first Economic Survey were to wipe the tears of the common man and give relief to farmers. So we are discouraged by the budget,” Chavan said.

The budget has no great ideas in the health and education sector, he said.

The budget has no great ideas in the health and education sector, he said.

As usual, agriculture has been prioritised but the government is not talking about the biggest demand of MSP (minimum support price), added the Congress leader.