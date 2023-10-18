Congruent Solutions picks Catalincs to accelerate growth and enhance value

Chennai, Oct 18 (PTI) Software technology and outsourced administration provider Congruent Solutions has selected Catalincs Partners to accelerate its growth and enhance value to stakeholders, the company said on Wednesday.

Advertisment

Catalincs Partners, a growth advisory firm would engage with Congruent Solutions using its proprietary 'Grow First, Pay Later' model, according to the company's partner, Ramkumar Ramamoorthy.

Congruent Solutions provides end-to-end retirement lifecycle solutions to large and mid-sized plan providers, record keepers and third-party administrators in the United States using its cloud-native enterprise record keeping suite of products called 'CORE'.

"We are delighted to partner with Congruent which has a razor-sharp focus on the US retirement industry, which is undergoing significant transformation, driven by regulations, evolving customer preferences and increasing focus on data privacy," said Ramamoorthy.

Advertisment

The strong leadership team, consistent track record of performance and hunger for rapid growth, made Congruent a natural fit for Catalincs to deliver accelerated growth and enhanced value to its clients, employees and investors, he said in a statement.

"Our investments in the CORE suite of modular solutions position us well to tap deeper and broader into the US retirement industry, enabling clients to mitigate risks, drive higher levels of client retention and user experience" said Congruent, President and CEO, Bala Jayaraman.

"Catalincs is an excellent fit for Congruent as they are a team of practitioners with complementary capabilities who have built, nurtured, and shaped billion-dollar businesses ground-up with an attractive commercial model that is based on value delivered," Jayaraman added. PTI VIJ SS