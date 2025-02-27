Connection time for flights from Europe to Aus, SE Asia via India reduced: AI

New Delhi, Feb 27 (PTI) Air India on Thursday said connection time for passengers taking flights from the UK and the rest of Europe to Australia and South East Asia through India has reduced to two-and-a-half hours.

The connection time for those travelling from Australia and South East Asia to the UK and the rest of Europe has also been reduced with network optimisation.

"The optimised flight schedule makes Air India flights amongst the fastest for travel between Europe and Australia, South-East Asia, with comfortable transit times at Air India's hubs in Delhi and Mumbai," the airline said in a release. PTI RAM MR